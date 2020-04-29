Ajinkya Rahane Shares Views on Playing IPL Behind Closed Doors

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Delhi Capitals' Ajinkya Rahane said he is ready to play the India Premier League (IPL) behind closed doors as it will be beneficial for the spectators keeping in mind the prevailing situation caused by coronavirus.Rahane took part in an Instagram Live session with the IPL franchise, where the presenter asked him about his take on the possibility of IPL taking place behind closed doors."We have played domestic cricket and there are not many spectators in domestic cricket matches, so we all are used to playing in front of empty stadiums," Rahane said."From a safety point of view, it is beneficial for the public keeping in mind the current situation caused by the COVID-19. If we had to play in empty stadiums, we will play in empty stadiums. The situation is such, but people can enjoy at their homes on TV," he added.IPL 2020 edition was shceduled to commence on March 29. However, the coronavirus crisis in the country forced the postponement of the league "till further notice".With 1,813 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 71 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 31787, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.The total cases are inclusive of 7,797 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 1,008 deaths.At present, there are 22,982 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

