Mumbai, February 22: Waris Pathan on Saturday said there is nothing wrong if the family of senior Maharashtra leader Ajit Pawar seeks an investigation into the reported plane crash incident. Speaking with ANI, Pathan said, Ajit Pawar was a senior leader of Maharashtra. If his family wants an investigation, there is nothing wrong. "Ajit Pawar was a senior leader of Maharashtra... If his family wants an investigation, there is nothing wrong... Rohit Pawar is also raising a lot of questions", he said.

He further added that questions are being raised by Rohit Pawar regarding the incident, and these concerns should be addressed. Ajit Pawar and four others died on the morning of January 28 after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport in Pune district. As per the sources, aircraft accident investigations are carried out strictly in accordance with established international AAIB protocols and ICAO norms. These inquiries are technical, transparent, and entirely evidence-driven. Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Seeks Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu’s Resignation.

They added that the matter should be left to the investigating agencies and described attempts to politicise the tragedy as unfortunate. "Rather than making wild allegations, we should let the investigating bodies do their job and come up with evidence-based answers. Unfortunately, the tragic loss of a respected political leader is being politicised for narrow political gains. The TDP has always held Ajit Pawar in the highest regard and remains fully committed to ensuring that the truth emerges and that those responsible, if any, are held accountable," the sources said.

After Pawar's death, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), along with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, have raised questions over the incident, suggesting "foul play. Earlier in the day, NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar called for the personal involvement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the plane crash that led to the demise of Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar Death Case: Rohit Pawar Alleges ‘Political and Commercial Conspiracy’ in Baramati Plane Crash, Seeks Intervention of PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

While addressing a press conference, he said that it is important to figure out whether the accident was a political controversy or a commercial controversy. He said, "If we talk about conspiracies, there can be two types of conspiracies: political and commercial. We want to find out which one it is. Another thing is that if someone is supporting or protecting the VSR company, which is responsible for it, that could also be a conspiracy. So many powerful people are behind this company. DGCA officials are behind it."

