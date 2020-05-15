Amid Lockdown Two Persons Take Initiative to Save 100-year-old Baobab Tree in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], May 14 (ANI): Two persons in Vadodara have taken up the task of saving a 100-year-old Baobab tree even as there is a lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "Baobab tree is mainly found in Africa. There are a total of nine species of this tree in Africa, of which one species is found in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat," said Dr Jitendra Gaveli, Director at Community Science Centre. "Recently, a part of this tree fell due to infection. To prevent the infection from spreading further in the 100-year-old tree, an ointment has been applied on the infected part. The ointment is made of garden soil, neem oil and water," he added.Hitarth Pandya, who also helped in the efforts to save the tree, said it was important to apply ointment due to rising temperature."We know stepping outside amid the coronavirus outbreak is dangerous for us. However, with the increase in temperature, it became more important to save the Baobab tree," Pandya told ANI (ANI)

