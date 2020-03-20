An Example Has Been Set Today: NCW Chief Rekha Sharma on Nirbhaya Convicts' Hanging

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Welcoming the hanging of the four Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday said that an example has been set."An example has been set today though it could have been done earlier. Now people know that they will be punished, you may extend the date but you will get punished," Rekha Sharma told ANI.The four convicts in the Nirbhaya case were hanged to death at 5:30 a.m. in Delhi's Tihar jail on Friday.Hanging was carried out as per schedule at 5:30 a.m. after a three-judge Supreme Court bench rejected the final plea by the convicts' lawyer AP Singh to stay their execution in a late-night hearing.The four convicts, along with two others including Ram Singh and a juvenile, had raped and brutally tortured a 23-year-old paramedic student on a moving bus in south Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012. The victim died a few days later after battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital and later at a Singapore hospital. (ANI)

