Bengaluru, February 21: Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (XIME) deeply mourns the passing of its Founder Chairman, Chevalier Prof. J. Philip, a legendary institution-builder and towering figure in Indian management education, on February 21st of 2026. Prof. Philip's career in management education spanned nearly six decades, beginning at XLRI Jamshedpur in 1960, where he rose to become Dean by March 1970 and was one of the key architects of the institute's flagship PGDM programme. He later served as Director of IIM Bangalore from 1985 to 1991, a tenure often remembered as a "turnaround" phase during which the institute saw significant academic consolidation, innovative programmes, and strengthened international collaborations. In addition to his academic roles, he headed the Management Training Institute of SAIL, which he developed into a nationally respected centre for executive education, international conferences, and leadership development, launching the journal "Growth" and several impactful management development initiatives.

In 1991, driven by a vision to create a high-quality, value-based business school, Prof. Philip founded Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship in Bengaluru, later expanding it to Kochi and Chennai. Under his leadership, XIME grew into one of India's leading business schools, known for its emphasis on academic rigour, entrepreneurship, ethics, and international orientation, and its flagship programmes have earned international recognition, including EFMD Programme Accreditation. Often described as a "home-grown guru in management education," he was widely respected for his commitment to excellence, innovation in curriculum design, and his deep personal engagement with students and faculty alike.

Prof. Philip's contributions were recognised nationally and internationally through numerous honours and awards over the years. Most recently, he was bestowed the title of "Commander of the Order of Saint Gregory the Great" by the Holy Father Pope Leo XIV, in recognition of his distinguished service to education and society. This rare Papal honour stands as a testament to the values, integrity, and social commitment that defined his life and work.

Beyond his formal roles, Prof. Philip was a mentor, guide, and inspiration to generations of managers, entrepreneurs, academics, and education leaders. He believed deeply in holistic, human-centred management education and in building institutions that would outlast individuals, serving society with competence and conscience. His vision and values are embedded in the culture of XIME and will continue to guide the institution in the years to come.

The XIME community -- faculty, staff, students, alumni, governing body members, and well-wishers across the world -- joins his family in grief at this irreparable loss. Even as we mourn his passing, we celebrate a life of extraordinary service, leadership, and faith that has left an indelible mark on management education in India. XIME is committed to carrying forward Prof. J. Philip's legacy of academic excellence, ethical leadership and service to society in all its endeavours.

Details of memorial services and condolence meetings will be announced in due course. About Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (XIME) is one of the top-ranking B-Schools in India, founded in 1991 by a group of distinguished academicians, professionals, and public-spirited men and women led by Prof. J. Philip, former Director of IIM Bangalore and former Dean of XLRI, Jamshedpur. Built on the foundation of Industry-Academia partnership, XIME is embedded on the principles of integrity, hard work, value-based education, and holistic development of students to ensure the highest standards of professional excellence.

Presently, XIME is one of the biggest private B-schools in India with three campuses - the first one was set up in Bangalore, followed by the Kochi campus, and the latest addition - the Chennai campus. XIME PGDM Program across its three campuses has recently received the EFMD Accreditation and has become the 1st B-School in India to get it for a period of five years. The institute's flagship PGDM programme is AICTE-approved with specializations in Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Operations, and Business Analytics. All campuses follow a common curriculum, centralised admissions, and centralised placements.

