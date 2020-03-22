Andhra Pradesh Police Releases Unique Video Spreading Awareness About COVID-19

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Police of Parvatipuram town in Vizianagaram district took up a unique way to create awareness about the COVID 19.They danced to the tune of a recent Tollywood hit song, in which the police included the precautions to be taken for the prevention of coronavirus infection.The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of 10:00 am on March 22, as per ICMR data.India reported two deaths today from the highly contagious virus - one each in Maharashtra and Bihar - taking the tally to six, as per state authorities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)