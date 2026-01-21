Khordha (Odisha) [India], January 21 (ANI): A three-day dolphin census exercise commenced in Odisha's Chilika Lake following sightings of dolphins at several locations across the lagoon, as per officials.

The three-day enumeration drive is being carried out by the Chilika Wildlife Division in coordination with the Chilika Development Office to assess the current population, distribution, and habitat use of dolphins in Asia's largest brackish water lagoon.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Amlan Nayak, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Chilika Wildlife Division, said the census began early morning and will continue for the next two days. He informed that two major locations have been identified as operational bases for the dolphin census units. "The dolphin census has begun today and will continue for another two days. Two locations have been identified where the dolphin census units will operate: Balugaon and Satapada," Nayak said.

He added that 10 dolphin census units have been deployed from Balugaon, with multiple teams covering predefined routes. "A total of 18 routes have been identified. These routes have already been defined using GPS points by the scientists at the Chilika Development Authority," the DFO said. Boats have been engaged for the exercise, with each boat carrying five to six trained members.

According to Nayak, the teams are recording dolphin sightings using binoculars and laser rangefinders to note angles, distance, and precise locations. "They will record the results in a notepad and also take waypoints using the GPS devices provided to them. Finally, they will submit the data to the control room for compilation," he explained.

The daily survey begins at 6 am and is expected to conclude by noon, depending on the length of the assigned routes. "The exercise started at 6 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 12 noon, as some routes are short while others are a bit longer. Last year's census results recorded a total of 174 dolphins, of which 159 were Irrawaddy dolphins, and 15 were humpback dolphins," he said. (ANI)

