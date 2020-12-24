Actor Anupam Kher on Thursday expressed his love towards his "dost" Anil Kapoor as he turned 64. The 'Saaransh' actor took to Instagram to share two pictures of himself with the birthday boy and penned down a birthday wish dedicated to the friendship of the duo. He wished for a long and healthy life of the 'Nayak' actor and lauded how Kapoor has always been an inspiration "Pyaare dost @anilskapoor. Janmdin ki bahut bahut badhaai evam shubhkaamnaayein. Prabhu aapko lambi aur swasthya purna aayu pradaan kare. Badi mehnat se aur mushkil se aapke jaisa prernatmak dost milta hai. (Lovely friend @anilskapoor. Anil Kapoor Celebrates 64th Birthday With Jug Jug Jeeyo Team and Wife Sunita in Chandigarh (Watch Video)

Many many happy returns of the day. I wish god blesses you with long and healthy life. A friend as inspirational as you is rare to find and is found with a lot of efforts)," he wrote. The 'Hotel Mumbai' actor went on to share that he has learnt to wear suits only from Anil Kapoor and also wished him luck as his Netflix film 'AK vs AK' is releasing today. Anil Kapoor Birthday Special: Reaffirming Why Ageless Boyish Swag and Classy Gentleman Vibe Is Really His Signature Style!

"Prabhu se prarthna hai tum humesha khush raho aur mujhe bhi khush rakho. Maine suit pehnna aapse seekha hai sir. AK vs AK ke liye bhi best of luck.!#HappyBirthdayAnilKapoor #Love #Friends #Actors (I wish god that you always stay happy and keep me happy as well. I have learnt how to wear suit from you only sir. I wish you best of luck for AK vs Ak as well)," he wrote.

Anupam Kher's Birthday Wish For Anil Kapoor:

प्यारे दोस्त @AnilKapoor।जन्मदिन की बहुत बहुत बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।।प्रभू आपको लंबी और स्वास्थ्य पूर्ण आयु प्रदान करें। बड़ी मेहनत से और मुश्किल से आपके जैसा प्रेरणात्मक दोस्त मिलता है।प्रभु से प्रार्थना है तुम हमेशा ख़ुश रहो और मुझे भी ख़ुश रखो। AK vs AK के लिए बेस्ट ऑफ़ लक!😍🤓 pic.twitter.com/AVOgp3DNPx — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 24, 2020

Besides being the closest of friends, Kapoor and Kher are also long-time neighbours in Mumbai. They enjoy a great relationship and are often seen spending time with each other. The duo has also worked together in several Bollywood films like 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain', '1942: A Love Story' and 'Lamhe.'

