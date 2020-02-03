Anil Kapoor Extends Anniversary Wishes to Couple Ritesh, Genelia

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI): The Bollywood's ever-young star Anil Kapoor has extended his warm wishes to the power couple of B-town Genelia and Ritesh Deshmukh on the occasion of their 8th wedding anniversary.The 63-year-old actor on Monday took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy anniversary @Riteishd & @geneliad!! Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness & togetherness!!"Genelia earlier today shared a heartwarming video expressing her love of being her 'Husband's wife'.She hopped on to Instagram to share the video which saw montages of the duo' s picture."Dearest Forever, Grow old along with me, I promise the best is yet to come[?] Happy Anniversary @riteishd Just to let you know I Love being my Husband's wife. #since2002," she captioned the post alongside the video.The video features photographs of the couple documenting their love for each other. The photos are compiled on the lyrics of hit number '2002' by Anne-Marie which is the year when Genelia and Riteish got married.The gorgeous couple is parents to two kids, 5-year-old Riaan Deshmukh and 3-year-old Rahyl Deshmukh.On the professional front, Riteish who was last seen in 'Marjaavan' alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, will next be seen in 'Baaghi 3'. The 41-year-old star has also been roped in for 'Housefull 5' and historical drama 'Chhatrapati Shivaji'.Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is waiting for the release of his upcoming romantic-action-thriller 'Malang'. (ANI)

