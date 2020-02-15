Apple is Working on Its Own 5G Antenna for IPhone: Report

California [USA], Feb 15 (ANI): Known for being a pioneer in the field of hardware and software technology, Apple is reportedly looking at designing its own 5G antenna for the latest iPhone. A source informed Fast Company that the company doesn't feel Qualcomm's QTM-525 millimeter-wave antenna module fits in the sleek industrial design it wants for its new 5G phone.Meanwhile, Apple is concurrently working on another design that uses both Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem chip and antenna.Apple's history with designing antennas isn't impressive as seen with the iPhone 4 which led to the infamous Antennagate. (ANI)

