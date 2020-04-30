As Workers Await Passage Home, Unions Fear Manpower Shortage

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Even as an estimated five lakh migrant workers in Maharashtra got a sense of relief following the Centre's nod to facilitate their passage home, labour unions fear that the move may cause a major shortage of manpower, which the state needs to be prepared for.

Although the state government set up shelters and provided them food during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, labourers have continued demanding a safe passage to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, among other states.

Naveen Kumar, who works at a dyeing unit in Dombivli town of Maharashtra's Thane district, wished to head back to his hometown of Aurangabad in Bihar, as he had exhausted all his savings during the lockdown.

"I was only a few months into this job when the lockdown was announced. I have exhausted my savings on food and lodging. I requested several people to allow me and a few of my colleagues to travel to Aurangabad, as we do not feel safe here," he told PTI.

Kumar, is not the only unskilled worker who left his hometown to come to Maharashtra in search of work.

"Although Maharashtra does not have any major mines, around 13 per cent national industrial output comes from here. Maharashtra's gross state domestic product is almost 45 per cent, making it attractive to the labour force," a senior IAS officer from the state industries ministry said.

In Mumbai city alone, there are several small-scale industries that manufacture readymade products, especially in Dharavi, which is considered the country's largest slum.

"My employer told me that I will not get any fresh order till October this year, which is why I want to go back to my family in Uttar Pradesh," said Inayat Shaikh, who makes leather bags in Dharavi.

"We don't understand this pandemic. All I know is that with no earnings for over two months, I will not be able to pay rent," Shaikh said.

While workers eagerly await their return home, trade unions fear that the state may witness a shortage of manpower post the COVID-19 lockdown.

Uday Bhat, national general secretary for All India Council of Trade Union, said, "We are coordinating with the state officials to process permissions and complete mandatory check-ups and procedures for the migrant labourers."

As the Centre has decided to initiate steps to transport migrant labourers, unions were compiling lists of workers who wish to return home, he said.

"In Mumbai alone, manufacturing of bags, leather and bakery products, services such as housekeeping, security, cabs, delivery etc will be affected if more than two lakh people leave for their hometowns," Bhat said.

This will create a huge shortage of manpower in many sectors and the state needs to be prepared for it, he added.

