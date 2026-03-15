New Delhi, March 15: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that bye-elections will be held in eight assembly constituencies across six states, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Tripura, in two phases. The first phase, covering constituencies in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura, will have polling on April 9, while the second phase in Gujarat and Maharashtra will take place on April 23.

Counting of votes for all constituencies is scheduled for May 4, and the election process will conclude by May 6. According to the schedule, the date of issue of the gazette notification for Assembly Constituencies in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura will be March 16 (Monday). The last date for filing nominations will be March 23 (Monday), while scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 24 (Tuesday). The last date for withdrawal of candidatures has been fixed for March 26 (Thursday). Polling for these constituencies will be held on April 9 (Thursday). Assembly Elections 2026 Date Announcement: Single-Phase Polls in 4 States and UT, West Bengal to Vote on April 23 and 29, Results on May 4.

For Assembly Constituencies in Gujarat and Maharashtra, the gazette notification will be issued on March 30 (Monday). The last date for making nominations will be April 6 (Monday), followed by scrutiny on April 7 (Tuesday). Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations until April 9 (Thursday). Polling in these constituencies will take place on April 23 (Thursday).

A by-election was triggered after the deaths of sitting legislators. According to details shared, the constituencies where by-polls will be conducted include 21-Ponda in Goa after the death of Ravi Naik, and 111-Umreth in Gujarat following the death of Govindbhai Raijibhai Parmar. In Karnataka, by-elections will be held in two seats, 24-Bagalkot after the death of Meti Hullappa Yamanappa (HY Meti) and 107-Davanagere South following the death of Shamanur Shivashankarappa. Assembly Elections 2026 Date Announcement: ECI Unveils Poll Schedule for Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry; Voting to Begin April 9.

In Maharashtra, the seats of 223-Rahuri and 201-Baramati have fallen vacant after the deaths of Shivaji Bhanudas Kardile and Ajit Anataro Pawar, respectively. Meanwhile, 28-Koridang (ST) in Nagaland became vacant after the death of Imkong L Imchen, while 56-Dharmanagar in Tripura fell vacant following the death of Biswa Bandhu Sen. The by-elections will be conducted to fill these vacancies in the respective state legislative assemblies.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)