Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Automobile manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday announced a price increase of up to 3 per cent on its SUV and commercial vehicle (CV) range, effective from April 2025.

The company, in a release, cited rising input costs and increased commodity prices as the primary reasons for this price hike, along with other contributing factors.

According to the company, the extent of the price increase will vary depending on the specific model in Mahindra's SUV and CV lineup.

The decision comes as part of Mahindra's ongoing efforts to navigate the challenges posed by inflationary pressures and the rising cost of raw materials, which have affected the entire automotive industry.

This move comes as automakers across the industry face inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, and fluctuating raw material costs.

Major automobile players have announced price rise citing rising input costs. The hike by Hyundai Motors, Tata Motors, Honda and Maruti Suzuki will also come into effect in April.

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer, has announced a price hike of up to 4 per cent on its vehicles, effective April 2025.

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is a diversified company with a workforce of 2,60,000 employees spread across more than 100 countries.

Renowned for its leadership in various sectors, Mahindra is a dominant player in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and financial services in India. It is also recognized as the world's largest tractor company by volume. (ANI)

