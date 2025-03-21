Mumbai, March 21: The third and final phase (Ashra) of Ramzan 2025 in India begins on March 22 with Muslims observing their 21st fast (Roza). Compulsory for all adult and healthy Muslims, fasting during Ramzan or Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. During the fasting, Muslims asbtain from food and drink after consuming a pre-dawn meal called Sehri or Suhoor. They break their fast at the time of sunset with Iftar meal. Scroll down to know Sehri time and Iftar time for 21st Roza on March 22 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

For those who don't know, the term Sehri refers to a pre-dawn meal consumed early in the morning prior to the Fajar prayer, which is performed before the sun rises. After having Sehri, fasting Muslims refrain from consuming anything, including water, until the sunset time. The day-long fast ends with Muslims having Iftar which is an evening meal consumed when the Azan (call to prayer) of the Maghrib prayer begins. The Azan for Maghrib prayer starts as soon as the sun starts to go down. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 22 (21st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:27 AM

Iftar Time 6:51 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 22 (21st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:03 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 22 (21st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:50 AM

Iftar Time 6:20 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 22 (21st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:23 AM

Iftar Time 5:49 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 22 (21st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:11 AM

Iftar Time 6:39 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 22 (21st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:24 AM

Iftar Time 6:50 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 22 (21st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:11 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 22 (21st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:01 AM

Iftar Time 6:21 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 22 (21st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:10 AM

Iftar Time 6:43 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 22 (21st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:07 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 22 (21st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:07 AM

Iftar Time 6:51 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 22 (21st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:34 AM

Iftar Time 06:03 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 22 (21st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:07 AM

Iftar Time 5:37 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 22 (21st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:18 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 22 (21st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:26 AM

Iftar Time 6:53 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 22 (21st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:03 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 22 (21st Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:04 AM

Iftar Time 6:37 PM

As stated above, fasting during Ramzan is mandatory for all adult and healthy Muslims. However, those who are sick, travelling, having their menstrual cycle, pregnant, diabetic or elderly are allowed to skip. Such persons are allowed to make up for the missed days later. Fasting is mandatory to help Muslims learn and incorporate self-restrain and discipline in their lives. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

Considered holy by the Muslim community, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is believed that the holy Quran was revealed to prophet Muhammad during this month. Ramadan is followed by Shawwal month. Notably, Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr and Eid al-Fitr, is observed on the first day of Shawwal month.

