Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India's leading automotive companies, has reported strong sales figures for March 2025, registering an 18 per cent growth in SUV sales and an overall sales growth of 23 per cent, including exports.

The company sold a total of 83,894 vehicles in March, marking a significant rise over the previous year.

Mahindra's Utility Vehicles (UV) segment saw domestic sales of 48,048 units, reflecting an 18 per cent increase from March 2024. The total sales, including exports, stood at 50,835 units. Meanwhile, the company's domestic commercial vehicle sales reached 23,951 units.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Mahindra recorded its highest-ever SUV sales, with 551,487 units sold--a 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

Mahindra's retained its No. 1 position in the SUV segment and emerged as the No. 2 passenger vehicle manufacturer by revenue. It also crossed a 50 per cent market share in the LCV category and expanded international operations by 41 per cent YoY.

Mahindra's export sales grew to 4,143 vehicles in March 2025, reflecting a 163 per cent increase compared to the previous year. The total exports for FY 2025 reached 34,709 vehicles, up 41 per cent YoY.

The company has also entered the electric SUV market with its Electric Origin SUVs, which have seen strong demand since deliveries began. Commenting on the company's performance, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said,

"In March, we sold a total of 48,048 SUVs, with a growth of 18 per cent and 83894 total vehicles, a 23 per cent growth over last year. We also started the deliveries of our Electric Origin SUVs, where we see a strong continued demand momentum. The year ended on a very positive note with us selling over 5 lakh SUVs in the domestic market for the first time ever."

In the Passenger Vehicles (Domestic) segment, Mahindra sold 48,048 utility vehicles, marking an 18 per cent year-on-year growth. This contributed to the total passenger vehicle sales of 48,048 units, also reflecting an 18 per cent YoY increase.

In the Commercial Vehicles & 3-Wheelers segment, the LCV < 2T category recorded 3,530 units, reflecting a 12 per cent decline. However, the LCV 2T - 3.5T category performed well, with 18,958 units sold, showing a 23 per cent growth. The LCV > 3.5T + MHCV category saw a slight decline, registering 1,463 units, a 4 per cent drop compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, the 3-wheeler segment recorded an impressive 7,752 units sold, achieving a 47 per cent YoY growth. (ANI)

