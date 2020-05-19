Ayurveda Can Play Important Role in Prevention, Control of Coronavirus: Uttarakhand Governor

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya has said that Ayurveda can play an important role in the prevention and control of coronavirus pandemic.According to a press release from the Uttarakhand Raj Bhawan, the Governor addressed a webinar on the Importance of Ayurveda regarding COVID-19 organised jointly by National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (Divyangjan), Dehradun and by Ayurved University on Tuesday. She said, "In such a situation when no treatment of Covid-19 is available yet, then one's immunity will have to be strengthened further. Ayurveda can play an important role in the prevention and control of coronavirus pandemic. The purpose of Ayurveda is to protect the health of a healthy person and remove disease from a patient. Ayurveda system of medicine has made its place globally today.""Ministry of AYUSH has suggested that drinking water, doing Yoga and consuming spices like coriander, turmeric, and garlic strengthens our immunity. Also, Chavanprash, 'Ayurvedic Kadha' and turmeric mixed in milk strengthen the immunity. For prevention of COVID-19, one must regularly wash hands, wear face mask and practice social distancing," the Governor further said. (ANI)

