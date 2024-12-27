Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John has raised Rs 11.25 crore in net box office collections on the first day of its release, the makers said on Thursday. Directed by Kalees, the Hindi action film stars Dhawan in the dual roles of police inspector Satya Verma and John, his alter ego. It hit the screens on Wednesday. ‘Baby John’: Varun Dhawan Unleashes His Fierce Cop Persona in Kalees’ ‘Theri’ Remake Co-Starring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff (Watch Taster Cut Video).

Baby John is presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios and produced by A for Apple Studios and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. "Baby John, directed by Kalees, opened to an impressive INR 11.25 crore nett on Day 1 in India, marking it as the biggest opener for a non-franchise film post-pandemic," the makers said in a statement.

Watch ‘Baby John’ Trailer:

The movie is the Hindi remake of the 2016 Tamil film Theri, directed by Atlee and starring Vijay in the lead.

Baby John also holds "the record for the highest opening day collection among remake films" released after the pandemic, the makers further said. ‘Baby John’ Movie Review: Varun Dhawan’s Swing at ‘Thalapathy’ Swagger Misses the Mark by Miles! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff round out the cast of the film.