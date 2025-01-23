Washington, January 23: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said he had brief discussion on the current situation in Bangladesh with newly-appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. "Yes, we had a brief discussion on Bangladesh. I don't think it's appropriate that I get into more details," Jaishankar told a group of Indian reporters at a news conference here. ‘Mastermind of Mass Killings’: Sheikh Hasina Alleges Muhammad Yunus, Student Leaders Behind Killings and Targeting Hindu Temples in Bangladesh.

The minister was responding to a query on whether treatment of minorities in Bangladesh came up during his meetings with Rubio and Waltz. However, there was no discussion on the attacks on Indian consulates in the US or the threat to Indian diplomats here, Jaishankar said. "I didn't raise those issues on this occasion," he said. ‘Bangladesh Must Protect All Minorities’: India Says Interim Government Must Live up to Its Responsibility of Protecting Hindus and Other Minorities Amid Increasing Violence.

"But I do want to s y that the attack on our consulate in San Francisco is a very, very serious matter. It is something for which we expect accountability, and we would like to see that people who did it are held responsible," Jaishankar said. Asked about two cases -- one against a former Indian official and another against an Indian business tycoon -- which have come up in US courts in the last two years, Jaishankar said, "No, the subject didn't come up (during the meetings)."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)