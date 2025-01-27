New Delhi, Sep 02 (ANI): WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia Saima Wazed addresses the inauguration ceremony of the 15th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Mohd Zakir)

Dhaka, January 27: Bangladesh's interim government has started preparations to take action to remove Saima Wazed, the daughter of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, from her position as the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for South-East Asia. Saima Wazed, based in Delhi, is a psychologist by training and has worked extensively on neurodevelopmental disorders. She was confirmed as the WHO Regional Director on January 23, 2024, by the WHO Executive Board in Geneva.

However, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of Bangladesh is investigating her for alleged corruption charges. An official stated, "ACC has taken necessary steps to remove Saima Wazed from WHO. All preparations have been finalized to send letters to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take measures to remove her." In August last year, a student-led movement ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after weeks of protests that resulted in over 600 deaths. Hasina, 76, fled to India, and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed. ‘Mastermind of Mass Killings’: Sheikh Hasina Alleges Muhammad Yunus, Student Leaders Behind Killings and Targeting Hindu Temples in Bangladesh.

Despite the change in government, a lawyer in Dhaka explained, "If someone elected after a country's nomination to a United Nations body, he or she remains in position in his or her individual capacity, despite the country's government falls." The political turmoil in Bangladesh has also spilled over to international politics. Recently, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced another setback with the resignation of anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq. Siddiq, 42, the niece of Sheikh Hasina, was implicated in an embezzlement investigation tied to Bangladesh.

Siddiq clarified her position on X, stating, "An independent review has confirmed that I have not breached the Ministerial Code and there is no evidence to suggest I have acted improperly. Nonetheless, to avoid distraction for the Government, I have resigned as City Minister." She also explained that her family connections were disclosed, and she recused herself from matters related to Bangladesh to avoid any perception of conflict of interest. Bangladesh Will Seek Extradition of Ex-Premier Sheikh Hasina From India, Says Muhammad Yunus While Addressing to Nation on His First 100 Days in Office.

Hasina, who fled Bangladesh last year, has been living in India since August 5. The fallout from these events has significantly affected the political landscape in Bangladesh and has drawn international attention. Despite the investigations and political instability, Wazed remains in her position at WHO, as the case continues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)