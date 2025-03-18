New Delhi, March 17: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a nationwide two-day strike on March 24 and 25, demanding better recruitment across all cadres, regularisation of temporary employees, and the implementation of a five-day work week in the banking sector. UFBU is a collective that includes nine bank unions representing more than eight lakh employees and officers in public sector banks, private sector banks, foreign banks, co-op banks and regional rural banks.

Pankaj Kapoor, VP, All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) told ANI, "Banking services will be interrupted for four days starting from March 22, and March 23 is bank holiday, and 24-25 March is strike. Due to this, banking services like clearing house, cash transaction, remittances, advances will be affected for four days starting from March 22." SBI Customers Face UPI, Mobile Banking Outage; Bank Says Issue Resolved.

The demands include adequate recruitment in all cadres, regularise all temporary employees,implementation of five-day work week, immediate withdrawal of the recent DFS/government directives on performance review and PLI, which threaten job security, create division and discrimination amongst employees and officers, violate the Eigth Joint Note, andundermine Public Sector Bank's (PSB) autonomy; safety of bank officers/staff against the assault/abuses by unruly banking public; filling up the post of workmen/officer directors in PSBs; resolution of residual issues pending with IBA; amending Gratuity Act to increase the ceiling to Rs 25 lakh on the lines of scheme for government employees along with exemption from income tax.

The demand said: "Do not recover income tax on staff welfare benefits given to employees and officers on concessional terms." Managements to bear the same, a statement by the union said. Other demands include maintaining a minimum of 51 per cent of Equity Capital in IDBI Bank by thr government, stopping Micromanagement of PSBs by DFS on policy matters affecting service conditions of employees and officers and undermining bilateralism. Other demands listed are stopping outsourcing permanent jobs in banks and stopping unfair labour practices in banking industry.

In a press release issued by the UFBU, they demanded adequate recruitments should be made to provide sufficient staff in all Branches to extend satisfactory customer services and to reduce the undue workload on the existing staff. In the entire financial sector including RBI, insurance companies, etc, they are following five days' work week. In the government too, it is five days working. Aadhaar Drives Digital Transformation: 225 Crore Authentication Transactions, 43 Crore e-KYC Transactions in February 2025.

"Even in many private sectors including IT, it is five days working in a week. Hence, we demanded five days working per week in banks also. Indian banks agreed to the same and recommended to the government one year ago but still, the issue is pending with the government. Hence, we are demanding implementation of five days working in banks without any further delay," the release stated.

Other demands include immediate withdrawal of the recent unilateral instructions of the government on monthly review of efficiency of staff, modifications in the incentive sheme without any discussions with the unions. To press the above demands and seeking amicable resolution of the same, United Forum of Bank Unions has given the call for All India Bank strike for two days from the midnight of March 23 to midnight of March 25, 2025.

"Since the management or the government are not coming forward to settle these issues, the agitation and strike has been forced on us. We seek the support of the people for our strike and request them to bear with us for any inconvenience caused to them," said the release signed by Rupam Roy, General Secretary of the UFBU.

