Aadhaar continues to drive India's digital transformation. In February 2025, there were nearly 225 crore authentication transactions and 43 crore e-KYC transactions. These numbers highlight Aadhaar's increasing importance in sectors like banking, finance and non-banking services. eKYC transactions marks an increase of nearly 14% compared to the same period last year. Aadhaar face authentication experienced growth, with 12.54 crore transactions recorded in February, with the cumulative total to 115 crore. So far, at least 97 entities have adopted face authentication for their services. Among the new participants are Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd, PhonePe, Karur Vysya Bank, and J&K Bank. Reddit Introduces New Tools for Users To Engage and Boost Contribution Across Its Platform; Check Details.

Aadhaar Drives Digital Transformation

Aadhaar Drives Digital Transformation: 225 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions in February. 43 crore e-KYC transactions carried out in Feb, 14% yearly growth. Aadhaar face authentication sees record growth: 12.54 crore transactions in February, 115 crore Cumulatively. For… pic.twitter.com/dcTf3HhkpU — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) March 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)