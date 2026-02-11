Mumbai, February 11: Banking services across India may face significant disruptions on Thursday, February 12, as several employee unions have called for a nationwide one-day strike. The protest, led by major umbrella organizations of bank staff, is expected to affect public sector banks and some private lenders, impacting counter services such as cash withdrawals, cheque clearing, and document processing. While digital banking and ATMs are expected to remain operational, physical branches in several regions may remain closed or operate with limited staff.

The strike comes after several rounds of failed negotiations between the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and the Indian Banks' Association (IBAs). Unions have expressed frustration over unresolved issues stemming from the 12th Bipartite Settlement. Although recent wage revisions were implemented, employees claim that several critical welfare and administrative demands have been sidelined for too long, prompting the call for a total work stoppage to press for immediate government intervention. Bharat Bandh on February 12: Will Schools, Banks, Transport and Markets Be Shut Tomorrow?

Bank Strike Tomorrow: Why Unions Are Striking?

The Push for a 5-Day Work Week

The primary driver behind the February 12 strike is the long-pending demand for a five-day working week. Currently, banks remain closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Unions argue that a five-day week is standard across many other government sectors and would improve the work-life balance of employees. While the IBA and the Finance Ministry have reportedly discussed the proposal, a formal notification declaring all Saturdays as holidays has yet to be issued, leading to increased resentment among the workforce. Farmers Protests on February 12 Against India-US Trade Deal: Everything You Need To Know.

Pension Updates and Staffing Concerns

Another significant point of contention is the demand for a pension update for retired bank employees. Unions are seeking a revision of pension scales to align with current pay structures, a move that would benefit thousands of senior former staffers.

Additionally, the unions have raised concerns regarding acute staff shortages. They are demanding an immediate increase in recruitment to fill vacancies at the clerical and sub-staff levels, arguing that the current workload is unsustainable and leads to poor customer service and increased employee stress.

National Pension System (NPS) Opposition

The striking unions are also demanding the abolition of the National Pension System (NPS) for bank employees, advocating for a return to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Staff members argue that the OPS provides better social security and a defined benefit compared to the market-linked NPS. This demand aligns with a growing sentiment among various government employee groups across India who are pushing for similar reversals in pension policy.

Impact on Customers

While the strike is concentrated in public sector banks, some private sector employees may also join in solidarity, leading to unpredictable service levels. Customers are advised to complete essential banking tasks today or utilize mobile and internet banking platforms.

Net banking, UPI, and ATM services are unlikely to be affected as these are automated systems. However, any transaction requiring manual verification or physical presence at a branch—such as locker access or large-scale deposits—should be rescheduled to avoid inconvenience.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 06:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).