Banks in West Bengal to Function Normally, Relaxation Intimings Withdrawn Banks in West Bengal to Function Normally, Relaxation in Timings Withdrawn

Kolkata, Mar 30 (PTI) The State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) in West Bengal on Monday decided that banks will function from 10 am to 4 pm, withdrawing its earlier advisory of limiting the transaction hours till 2 pm in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said.

The decision of the SLBC will be implemented with immediate effect, he said.

"There will be no relaxation in banking hours. The previous advisory regarding limited functioning from 10 am to 2 pm hereby stands withdrawn," UBI's General Manager and West Bengal SLBC Convener Mukti Ranjan Ray said in a statement.

All the bank branches, irrespective of locations, will now function in all the working days.

According to SLBC, the decision has been taken in view of the ensuing closing of the financial year and an urgency of monthly salary and pension payments.

It has also been decided that ATMs will remain open and banking correspondents and customer service points should adequately equipped to transact cash to cover their target groups, a SLBC statement said.

SLBC convenor has also advised banks to ensure timely credit of direct benefit transfers to the accounts of the beneficiaries of welfare schemes, and also allow withdrawals.

Prescribed social distancing norms and proper sanitisation should also be taken care of, the committee said. PTI dc

