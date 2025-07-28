Barabanki, July 28: Two people were killed and 32 injured in a stampede at a temple here after a live electric wire, broken by monkeys, fell onto a tin shed early on Monday, officials said. The incident occurred at the Avsaaneshwar temple in the Haidergarh area during the holy month of Shravan on Monday when devotees had gathered at the temple for 'jalabhishek' (offering water as a ritual). The electric current spread through the tin shed as the wire fell, triggering panic and a stampede in the temple premises. Barabanki Temple Stampede: Monkeys Bring Down Power Lines, Triggering Panic During 'Jalabhishek' at Awsaneshwar Mahadev Mandir, 2 Devotees Killed in Chaos (Watch Videos).

Prashant (22) from the Mubarakpura village under the Lonikatra police station area and another 30-year-old devotee succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the Trivediganj Community Health Centre (CHC), officials said. A total of 10 injured persons were brought to Trivediganj CHC, of whom five were referred to higher medical centres due to their critical condition. Meanwhile, 26 injured devotees are being treated at the Haidergarh CHC, and one of them has been referred for advanced care due to serious injuries. Mansa Devi Temple Stampede Update: 8 Killed, 30 Injured As Massive Crowd Triggers Chaos in Haridwar Shrine.

उत्तर प्रदेश – जिला बाराबंकी के औसानेश्वर महादेव मंदिर में रात 2 बजे भगदड़ मच गई। इस हादसे में 2 श्रद्धालुओं की मौत हो गई है और करीब 29 घायल हैं। कहा जा रहा है कि अचानक करंट फैलने से ये सब हुआ। pic.twitter.com/jdGjo04IKQ — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 28, 2025

#UttarPradesh: At least 2 people lost their lives and 29 were injured after a stampede occurred during Jalabhishek at the Awsaneshwar Mahadev Temple in #Barabanki, triggered by an electric current spread through the premises. pic.twitter.com/ZJULgCDHSS — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 28, 2025

Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh: A stampede occurred during Jalabhishek at the Awsaneshwar Mahadev Temple after an electric current spread through the premises DM Shashank Tripathi says, "Devotees had gathered here for darshan on the third Monday of Sawan. Some monkeys jumped onto the… pic.twitter.com/AzLnRnFQKx — IANS (@ians_india) July 28, 2025

Following the incident, there was chaos in the temple and surrounding areas. District and police officials reached the spot and are working to manage the situation. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident. Barabanki District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi said that during the 'jalabhishek' ritual, monkeys had damaged an electric wire, which caused current to flow through three tin sheds in the temple complex. The resulting panic led to a stampede in which two people lost their lives and more than two dozens were injured, he added. Devotees later resumed their worship at the temple.

