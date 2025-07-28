In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a stampede occurred at a temple in Barabanki today, July 28. According to reports, the stampede incident took place during "Jalabhishek" at the Awsaneshwar Mahadev Temple, when an electric current spread through the premises. It is reported that at least two people died and 29 others were injured in the Barabanki temple stampede incident. The stampede was allegedly triggered by an electric current being spread through the premises after monkeys brought the power lines down, which led to panic among people during the "jalaabhishek". "Devotees had gathered here for darshan on the third Monday of Sawan. Some monkeys jumped onto the overhead electric wires, causing them to fall onto the tin shed. As a result, around 19 people received electric shocks; the condition of two is critical," DM Shashank Tripathi said. Uttar Pradesh: Dalit Man Claims Priest Stopped Him From Praying at Lodheshwar Mahadev Temple in Barabanki, Priest Alleges ‘Daughter-in-Law’ Molested, Police Launch Probe.

Stampede at Awsaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Uttar Pradesh

Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh: A stampede occurred during Jalabhishek at the Awsaneshwar Mahadev Temple after an electric current spread through the premises DM Shashank Tripathi says, "Devotees had gathered here for darshan on the third Monday of Sawan. Some monkeys jumped onto the… pic.twitter.com/AzLnRnFQKx — IANS (@ians_india) July 28, 2025

2 Reportedly Killed and Several Injured in the Stampede in Barabanki

#UttarPradesh: At least 2 people lost their lives and 29 were injured after a stampede occurred during Jalabhishek at the Awsaneshwar Mahadev Temple in #Barabanki, triggered by an electric current spread through the premises. pic.twitter.com/ZJULgCDHSS — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 28, 2025

Stampede Occurred Due to Electric Current Spread

उत्तर प्रदेश – जिला बाराबंकी के औसानेश्वर महादेव मंदिर में रात 2 बजे भगदड़ मच गई। इस हादसे में 2 श्रद्धालुओं की मौत हो गई है और करीब 29 घायल हैं। कहा जा रहा है कि अचानक करंट फैलने से ये सब हुआ। pic.twitter.com/jdGjo04IKQ — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 28, 2025

