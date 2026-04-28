Beyond Cinema: How Sound oF Music Is Revolutionizing India's Smart Living

Sound oF Music has established itself as a cornerstone of the Indian luxury AV sector, a journey spearheaded by Faisal Hamid. Since its inception in 1999, the company has grown under the guidance of Hamid, a 1989 Mayo College alumnus who built the venture from the ground up. His commitment to high-fidelity audio drove the development of premium home theaters, sophisticated automation, lighting, and multi-room AV systems. By focusing on India’s ultra-high-net-worth individuals, he turned a niche startup into a gold standard for luxury installations, while bringing many of the world’s premier audio and video brands to the Indian market.

Today, the business has matured into a family-led legacy, with the next generation—Roohi Faisal, Laila Faisal, and Sultan Faisal—assuming pivotal roles. While Faisal Hamid sets the benchmark for precision and quality, Laila Faisal contributes a fresh creative and digital perspective. Simultaneously, Sultan Faisal manages operations, technology integration, and the creation of future-ready systems, ensuring every project meets elite luxury standards while addressing the requirements of modern smart living.

Expanding on this foundation through a unique creative lens, Laila Faisal has introduced Laila Faisal Studio (LFS). This venture acts as an experiential luxury hub centered on art, merging the realms of fashion, design, and technology. Featuring an in-house runway and a curated selection of India’s most promising homegrown designers, the studio marks a transition from purely functional installations to immersive, narrative-driven experiences.

LFS operates within the same ecosystem of sophisticated living that Sound oF Music has long occupied, extending the brand’s core philosophy into the domains of culture and expression. Where Sound oF Music excels at refining the sensory experience of sound and space, LFS translates that same ethos into visual and emotional luxury, forging a seamless link between innovation, design, and lifestyle.

Sultan Faisal’s increasing influence within the organization points to a strategic pivot toward scalable systems and next-generation infrastructure, ensuring Sound oF Music retains its leadership in both craftsmanship and large-scale innovation.

Sound oF Music collaborates with an elite roster of global brands to curate bespoke experiences. Audio offerings include industry leaders such as Bowers and Wilkins (B&W), Bang & Olufsen, Steinway Lyngdorf, Lyngdorf, Meyer Sound, JBL Synthesis, Monitor Audio, K Array, Dynaudio, Revel, Cabasse, Martin Audio, and Mark Levinson. For visual and display technology, the firm integrates solutions from C-Seed, Barco, Christie, Sim2, and Optoma, alongside large-format LED walls from Samsung and C Seed.

Automation capabilities are driven by systems from Crestron, Lutron, Basalte, and Lithos. The company’s portfolio also encompasses luxury lifestyle integrations, featuring Italian furniture brands like Aston Martin Interiors, Tonino Lamborghini, Chi Wing Lo, and Fritz Hansen. These are complemented by premium sanitary fittings from Carimali, Glass Design, and Maier, as well as lighting solutions from Flos and De Majo. For over two decades, bespoke home theaters, high-end audio-visual systems, and intelligent automation have remained the pillars of Sound oF Music’s expertise.

The firm has achieved several industry milestones that distinguish it from its peers. Sound oF Music is among a select group of global firms to have installed a full IMAX cinema within a private residence, providing an unmatched home cinematic experience. Furthermore, the company holds the distinction of installing C-Seed’s largest 0.4 mm pixel pitch LED screen—a 248-inch display that stands as the largest of its kind in India and one of the biggest worldwide. Additionally, Sound oF Music was responsible for introducing the Lutron’s Athena Wireless Network lighting automation system to the Indian market.

Moving beyond audio-visual excellence, the company has diversified into luxury real estate integrations, with projects spanning Mumbai’s sea-facing residences, Delhi’s gated estates, and high-end wellness retreats. By implementing seamless, intelligent ecosystems, the company enhances property value, appealing to developers and discerning buyers who prioritize turnkey luxury.

Under the broader Sound oF Music umbrella, Countach Resorts and Infra LLP is currently developing a luxury resort in Pahalgam, alongside a 110 acre gated township in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, further broadening the brand’s vision for integrated luxury living.

For more details:

https://soundofmusic.cc

https://www.instagram.com/soundofmusic.cc?igsh=MXBnam8wbHphYmI1ZQ==

https://www.instagram.com/laila.faisall?igsh=MWFsZWliZnRnZnk4

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 07:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).