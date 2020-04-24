Shirley MacLaine Birthday Special: From Rejecting Breakfast at Tiffany's to Wanting to Play Mary Poppins, Here's Some Trivia about Her Film Career that You Should Know

Shirley MacLaine Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The veteran actress still holds her charm and the aura around her is still so majestic. She was always a well-known name in the film, television, and theatre circle and a very respectable figure. She doesn't get why everyone is so obsessed with social media these days. "All that going on Twitter and going on Instagram half-dressed, to me that's sexual self-exploitation," MacLaine once said in her conversation with NY Times. For someone who dictated her own terms during the time when Hollywood wasn't really a strong advocate of feminism, MacLaine has a long list of movies that she either rejected or wanted to be a part of.

As the veteran gears up to celebrate her 86th birthday, we decide to unravel some mysteries from her phenomenal movie career. Let's dig out some secrets that we bet you didn't know earlier.

The Cleopatra

She rejected the American historical epic and the role was eventually offered to Elizabeth Taylor.

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Not Audrey Hepburn but Shirley MacLaine was the original choice to play the lead role in it.

Mary Poppins

Shirley had mentioned in her biography about how she wanted to play the lead in Mary Poppins.

The Sound of Music

MacLaine was interested in playing the role of Maria Von Trapp. But Julie Andrews was always the first choice.

Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore

Shirley always regretted rejecting the role of Alice Hyatt.

"I match my sweater to my shoes," is her style mantra and she insists she is not fussy about fashion, contrary to her character of Mademoiselle Chanel in a television drama. For us, Shirley MacLaine would always be that charming woman who will always intimidate us.

Happy Birthday!