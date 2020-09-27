Patna, September 27: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday promised that if his party returned to power after the Bihar Assembly elections, over 10 lakh government vacancies in different departments would be filled within two months. He also accused the Nitish Kumar government of neglecting the youths of Bihar.

"As a result, job scarcity is at its highest in state. He is unable to fill 4.5 lakh vacancies in different departments. Besides, vacant posts of supporting staffs are even more," the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly told the media here. "If we calculate, over 10 lakh posts are lying vacant in various departments. Besides, opportunities to create jobs in industries and unorganised sectors are also possible," Tejashwi said. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: MHA to Send 300 Central Armed Police Force Companies to Ensure Peaceful Conduct of Polls.

"As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), one doctor is required for every 1,000 people. Accordingly, 1.25 lakh doctors are required for 12 crore people of the state. Besides, around 2 lakh support staff like nurses, lab technicians and Group D employees are needed. As many as 50,000 posts of teachers and 75,000 Junior Engineers will be filled. In Bihar police, over 50,000 posts are vacant," he added.

He also claimed that law and order in Bihar was at its worse. "When the RJD was part of the state government for 15 months, I was the Deputy CM... the crime graph had gone down during that period." Playing the regional card, Tejashwi said that he had earlier advocated the implementation of the domicile law in Bihar but the Chief Minister did not agree. "Neighbouring Jharkhand has a domicile law; Madhya Pradesh has 100 per cent domicile law, and so do others. Why has he not implemented this law in Bihar? Does he have any explanation?"

The RJD leader also took a dig at Nitish Kumar's claims on 'sushasan' (good governance), asking if he was denying that 60 scams had taken place during his rule. "Srijan scam, paddy scam, Saat Nischay scam etc took place... I want to ask Nitishji about the recovery of money from offenders. How much money did he manage to recover from scamsters? Does he have the guts to reveal the amount in public domain?" Tejashwi said.

