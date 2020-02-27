BJP Claims Leader of Opposition Post in BMC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): BJP has formally claimed the Leader of Opposition Post in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).Mumbai BJP President Mangal Prabhat Lodha has written a letter to Mayor Kishori Pednekar requesting her to announce party corporater Prabhakar Shinde as LoP in BMC in next meeting of Corporation.BJP remained in power in BMC for over two decades with Shiv Sena. However, both parties broke ties after Shiv Sena decided to go with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress to form the government in the state after Assembly polls in October last year.BJP has claimed that it has 83 corporators in 227-member in BMC.After BMC elections in 2017, BJP had supported Shiv Sena for the mayor post unconditionally so they were not considered as the opposition party and Congress had got Leader opposition post.In 2017 BMC polls, Shiv Sena bagged 86 seats.Now, BJP has demanded to be recognised as the main Opposition party. Congress party's Ravi Raja is the present leader of opposition in BMC. (ANI)

