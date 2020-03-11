BJP Leader VD Sharma Welcomes Scindia in Party

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president of Madhya Pradesh VD Sharma on Wednesday expressed happiness and welcomed Jyotiraditya Scindia in BJP saying a family member of Rajmata Scindia who raised this party has joined BJP today."I welcome Jyotiraditya Scindia in Bharatiya Janata Party and I think that family member of Rajmata Scindia who raised this party on the basis of nationalist ideology has joined the party and he will carry forward her ideology through BJP," Sharma said.He said that the royal devotion of Jyotiraditya Scindia was shown when he supported the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)."He had shown his royal devotion when he supported CAA and said that this act is in the national interest and it should be implemented in the country," he said. (ANI)

