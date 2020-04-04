BJP MP Claims 'corona Jihad' Behind Markaz Nizamuddin Gathering

Chikmagalur (Karnataka) [India], April 4 (ANI): BJP Lok Sabha MP from Udupi Chikmagalur Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday claimed that "efforts to spread coronavirus throughout the country" began at Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and termed it as "corona jihad"."Efforts began at Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi to spread coronavirus throughout the country. Most of the attendees of that event are untraceable. There seems to be 'corona Jihadi plan' behind that meeting," she said while speaking to reporters here.Meanwhile, according to officials, out of the seven new cases from Mysuru, two cases are connected to the Jubilant Generics cluster while the rest five cases have a travel history to Delhi.Total positive cases of COVID-19 in India stand at 3072. (ANI)

