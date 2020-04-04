BMC Thanks Shah Rukh for Offering Space for Corona Quarantine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday thanked Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan for offering their four-storey personal office space to help expand quarantine capacity."#StrongerTogether. We thank Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and elderly. Indeed a thoughtful and timely gesture! #AnythingForMumbai #NaToCorona," read a post on BMC's official Twitter handle.The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra stands at 537 including 50 patients who have been discharged, said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. (ANI)

