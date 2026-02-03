Hyderabad, February 3: A major "honey trap" and sextortion racket has been dismantled by the Karimnagar police, leading to the arrest of a local couple who allegedly blackmailed over 100 men. Following the arrests, search terms like "Lalitha viral video" have trended across social media platforms. However, investigations reveal that these trends are often being exploited by cybercriminals to spread malware through clickbait links, while the actual case involves a systematic extortion scheme operated by the arrested duo to clear significant business debts.

The police action began after a local businessman reported being extorted for approximately INR 13 lakh. According to official statements, the couple, who suffered heavy financial losses in their private ventures, would lure victims via social media. The wife allegedly invited men to their residence, where the husband would secretly record intimate footage to be used for blackmail. Lalitha Viral Video Link is Scam: Don't Fall for the 'Leaked MMS' Hoax.

All About Lalitha From Karimnagar Viral MMS Video

The name "Lalitha" has recently surfaced in online searches alongside "MMS" and "viral video" tags. Fact-checkers and cybersecurity analysts note that this is largely a result of SEO poisoning, where malicious actors use high-traffic keywords to redirect users to phishing sites. In some instances, the trend has been confused with unrelated individuals, such as Carnatic singer Srilalitha Gudipati, who was previously the subject of separate misinformation regarding her identity.

The Modus Operandi of the Racket

According to police reports, the couple used a systematic approach to trap their victims. Lalitha would reportedly establish contact with men via social media or phone calls, eventually inviting them to her residence. Unbeknownst to the victims, her husband had allegedly installed hidden cameras to record the encounters. Karimnagar Couple Honey Trap Case: How Lalitha and Her Husband Ran Sextortion Racket, Trapping Over 100 Men With Obscene Videos.

Once the footage was captured, the couple would contact the victims and threaten to release the videos to their families or on social media. In one instance, a victim was reportedly coerced into paying nearly INR 13 lakh. Authorities believe that while over 100 cases have been identified, the actual number of victims could be much higher, as many have not come forward due to social stigma.

Warning Against ‘Lalitha Viral Video’ Links

As news of the arrest spread, search terms for "Lalitha viral video" and "Lalitha MMS" began trending across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram. Cybersecurity analysts have flagged these links as fraudulent. Clicking on these URLs often redirects users to phishing websites or prompts the download of malicious files that can steal banking information or personal data.

These "SEO-poisoned" links often appear alongside other recent viral hoaxes, such as those involving Alina Amir or Fatima Jatoi. Experts suggest that scammers are capitalizing on the sensational nature of the Karimnagar case to lure curious users into "click-traps."

The Karimnagar police have seized several mobile phones, hard drives, and documents from the couple’s residence. The duo has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act, specifically focusing on extortion and the distribution of obscene material.

Officials have urged the public to refrain from searching for or sharing any alleged clips related to the case. "Sharing such content is a punishable offense, and clicking these suspicious links poses a severe security risk to the user," a senior cybercrime official stated. The investigation remains ongoing as police look into whether more individuals were involved in the distribution network.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about cybersecurity scams, deepfake misinformation, and legal risks under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Manorama Online), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2026 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).