New Delhi, February 3: Bajaj Auto has unveiled an aggressive roadmap for the Indian market, confirming the launch of eight new motorcycles over the next four to five months. The announcement, made during the Q3 FY2026 earnings call, follows a busy period for the manufacturer, which has already introduced seven products and updates since Diwali last year. Executive Director Rakesh Sharma stated that the upcoming launches are part of a strategic push to "substantially refresh" the company’s portfolio by mid-2026 and stabilise market share in the face of increasing competition.

The Pune-based automaker reported a strong financial performance for the December quarter, with revenue reaching an all-time high of over INR 15,000 crore—a 19 per cent year-on-year growth. Despite this, management acknowledged that domestic market share had faced pressure as rivals introduced new models in the 125cc-plus segments. Sharma noted that Bajaj deliberately delayed some launches to avoid disrupting the festive sales period but is now ready to roll out approximately two new or updated models every month through the next two quarters. Royal Enfield Bike Launches in 2026: From Bullet 650 to Himalayan 750 and Flying Flea C6; Know Key Details of Upcoming Models.

Bajaj Auto Upcoming Bikes

A primary pillar of the new strategy is rebuilding the Pulsar franchise, particularly in the 150cc-plus category. Bajaj considers this segment its "heartland" and has prioritised its R&D and innovation efforts here to regain leadership. Early feedback on recently introduced premium Pulsar models has been positive, and the company expects the upcoming product blitz to further consolidate its position.

The manufacturer is also preparing to introduce next-generation versions of the Pulsar Classic range—including the 125, 150, and 220F. These models are expected to feature significant mechanical updates, such as new chassis and more refined engines, alongside modernised aesthetics and LED lighting. This refresh is designed to align the iconic brand with the evolving expectations of younger riders.

New 125cc Brand and Dominar Expansion

Beyond the Pulsar lineup, Bajaj is working on a new dedicated brand for the 125cc segment. Sharma explained that there is a clear need for a sharper price ladder below the Pulsar 125 to cater to value-conscious buyers. While specific details remain confidential, industry analysts suggest this could involve a feature-rich sub-brand or a revitalised version of the Platina platform to compete with the likes of the Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider.

At the premium end, the company plans to expand the Dominar franchise, which has seen exceptional success in international markets. Bajaj currently sells more 250cc-plus motorcycles in Mexico than in India, and the company intends to leverage this global momentum to introduce new Dominar platforms. Additionally, Bajaj is evaluating new formats such as dual-sport and off-road motorcycles, which may be launched under new or currently dormant brand names.

Industry Growth and Export Recovery

Bajaj Auto management expects the domestic two-wheeler industry to grow by 12 per cent to 15 per cent in the near term, supported by a shift in consumer preference toward higher-displacement bikes. The company's pro-biking business, which includes KTM and Triumph, also recorded a 50 per cent year-on-year growth, with over 30,000 units sold in the domestic market during Q3. Upcoming Bike Launches in February 2026: From Royal Enfield Bullet 650 and Triumph Speed 350 to TVS Apache RTX 300 and Bajaj Pulsar, Know Specifications and More.

On the global front, exports have surpassed 600,000 units—the highest level in 15 quarters. While the company continues to manage rising commodity costs and new regulatory requirements like potential mandatory ABS for more segments, it remains optimistic about sustaining its growth tempo through 2026. The electric portfolio, led by the Chetak scooter, has also reached a milestone, now contributing to overall profitability with the recent launch of the affordable Chetak C25 variant.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Autocar India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2026 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).