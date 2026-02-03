NAIROBI: Marion Naipei, the woman recently thrust into the spotlight following the James Opande viral video scandal, has come out to defend herself against a fresh wave of online criticism. Following the release of her recent interview, internet users began circulating other controversial videos on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok allegedly featuring her, using them to question her character.

"That Was the Old Me" Responding to the backlash, Naipei moved to set the record straight, clarifying that the resurfaced clips are not recent. She stated firmly that the videos were recorded three years ago and belong to a chapter of her life she has long since closed.

"Those videos are part of my past," Naipei explained, urging the public not to judge her current reality based on old footage. She emphasized that digging up archived content does not justify the privacy violation she suffered in the recent James Opande incident. James Opande Viral Video: Crackdown on Distribution Trending Clip of Marion Naipei.

Marion Naipei Defends Past: Those Viral Videos Are 3 Years Old

A New Path In a surprising revelation, Naipei announced that she has undergone a personal transformation since those videos were taken. She told critics that she has "changed" and found spiritual grounding.

"I have found salvation," she declared, distancing herself from the lifestyle depicted in the older clips.

Context of the Backlash The resurfacing of old videos appears to be a reaction to her recent media appearances and the support she has received from figures like Nairobi Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria. Critics have attempted to use her past social media footprint to discredit her claims of victimhood in the Opande case. Viral Video Girl Marion Naipei and James Opande Met on Tinder First.

However, Naipei remains defiant, insisting that her past mistakes do not negate her right to privacy or justice today. Her focus remains on the legal battle against the non-consensual sharing of intimate content, even as she fights to rebuild her reputation.

