Boy Injured in Pool Car Accident Discharged After Two Weeks

Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy, who was critically injured in a pool car accident in West Bengal's Hooghly district on February 14, was discharged from a state- run hospital here on Thursday following improvement in his condition, officials said.

Dibyangshu Bhagat had consumed a lot of muck-filled water after the vehicle carrying him and 13 other students fell into a waterbody in Polba area.

Rishab Singh, who was also critically injured in the accident, died on February 22.

Bhagat's condition improved and he was shifted out of ICU to general bed a few days back, an official of SSKM hospital said.

"He has been discharged on Thursday evening. All his health parameters have shown signs of improvement and he was given a liquid diet. But, he is still in trauma and would require regular counselling to come out of it," the official said.

Though Bhagat's mother Rima expressed happiness to have her child back home, she expressed her grief over Rishab Singh's death.

"My heart bleeds for Rishabh. Let there be no more Rishabhs. Let there be strict regulation of school pool cars," she said.

The pool car, carrying 14 students, fell into the waterbody while rushing to a school in Chinsura on February 14.

Twelve other children were discharged after being treated at Chuchura Imambara Hospital but Bhagat and Singh were admitted to SSKM as their condition was serious.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)