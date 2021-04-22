The Brit Awards ceremony will take place as a live event with 4,000 guests at London's O2 Field on May 11. According to Variety, an indoor ceremony and live show, the first at the O2 for longer than a year, will frame part of the UK government's scientific 'Events Research Program,' which uses enhanced testing approaches to examine how events can take place without the need for social distancing. Dua Lipa’s Gown at Brits Awards 2018 was a Total Knockout: Most Extravagant Outfits Worn by Celebrities at Red Carpet.

Honouring the efforts of frontline workers during the pandemic, 2,500 of the tickets will be gifted by record labels and the recorded music industry via ballot to frontline workers and a guest of their choice from a range of sectors in the greater London area. The leftover 1,500 spots will be designated for purchase to the nominated and performing artists and their teams, supporting record labels, management and show partners and sponsors. Billie Eilish Breaks Down After Winning the Best International Female Artist at the BRIT Awards 2020 (Watch Video).

As detailed by Variety, audience members will not be socially distanced or needed to wear face covers in the area. In any case, they will be needed to follow existing government direction while making a trip to the venue and adhere to precludes set by the occasion organizers. Participants should have confirmation of a negative lateral flow test result to enter the O2.

As part of the wider scientific research on the trial events, visitors will also be approached to step through an examination after the occasion to accumulate additional proof on the well-being of indoor settings, reduced social distancing and the removal of non-pharmaceutical interventions like face coverings. They will also need to give contact subtleties to the UK National Health Service's Test and Trace program to ensure everybody can be followed in case of an audience member part getting a positive test after the occasion.

Variety reported that Brit-selected craftsman Dua Lipa, who will perform in the evening, said: This has been a long, tough year for everyone and I'm delighted the night will honour the key worker heroes who have cared for us so well during that time and continue to do so. They are quite simply an inspiration.The Brit Awards are always special and this will truly make it a night to remember."

The awards are organized by the BPI - the UK record labels' association that promotes British music. Geoff Taylor, chief executive of BPI & Brit Awards, said: "This year's Brit Awards with Mastercard is one of the most significant in the show's history. Not only will we be celebrating the brilliant music and artists that have helped us through the pandemic, but we hope it will provide a path for the return of live music that fans and artists have so sorely missed." "We're buzzing about the show and working closely with government, the O2 and all our partners to ensure all safety measures and guidelines are adhered to," Taylor added. The awards will be streamed live on ITV and ITV Center.

