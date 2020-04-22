BRO Builds Permanent Bridge to Connect Remote Punjab Enclave with Country

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed and opened a new permanent bridge on the Ravi river that connects the Kasowal enclave in Punjab with the rest of the country, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The permanent bridge was completed much ahead of its schedule, the ministry noted.

The enclave of around 35 square kilometres had been connected through a pontoon bridge of limited load capacity till now, the ministry said in a press release.

"This meant thousands of acres of fertile land across the river could not be tilled by farmers during the monsoon," the ministry said.

