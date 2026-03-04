Mumbai, March 4: Nothing is preparing to debut its most advanced mid-range smartphone to date, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, alongside its standard sibling on March 5, 2026. Positioned as a premium alternative in the A-series, the Pro model is expected to introduce several hardware "firsts" for the brand's mid-tier lineup, including a dedicated periscope lens and an upgraded display.

Recent leaks suggest that the Phone 4a Pro will depart from Nothing's traditional fully transparent rear design. Instead, the device may feature a "polarising" new look with a transparent camera "plateau" or island, similar to recent flagship trends, while the rest of the back panel adopts a more solid unibody finish to improve durability and cooling. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price, Launch Date and Specifications.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price in India (Expected)

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is anticipated to enter the upper mid-range segment, with a significant price increase over previous generations. Industry insiders suggest that the base variant, likely starting with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, will be priced at approximately INR 40,000. Some reports indicate a higher-tier 12GB + 256GB configuration could reach as high as INR 47,990.

In European markets, the device is expected to retail between EUR 499 and EUR 569. The price hike is reportedly driven by the global surge in memory costs and the inclusion of more expensive optical components. The Pro model will likely be available in White and Black, with a possibility of a limited-edition Blue colourway at launch.

Nothing Phone 4a Specifications and 144Hz Display

Under the bonnet, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 or the slightly more capable Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. This 4nm processor is designed to provide robust multitasking and moderate gaming performance. The device will run Nothing OS 4.0, based on Android 16, with a commitment to long-term software support.

One of the most notable upgrades is the display. The Pro variant is rumoured to sport a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, surpassing the 120Hz found on the standard model. With a peak brightness potentially reaching 3,000 nits, the screen is designed to offer flagship-level clarity and outdoor visibility.

Nothing Phone 4a Camera and Power Features

The camera system is where the Pro model truly differentiates itself. It is expected to house a triple-lens setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Most notably, it is tipped to include a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens capable of up to 3.5x optical zoom and a staggering 140x digital zoom, complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing 4a Pro Launch on March 5, 2026; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

The device is likely to be backed by a 5,400mAh battery, supported by 50W wired fast charging. Unlike the standard version, there are conflicting reports regarding the inclusion of 20W wireless charging on the Pro model. The phone will officially go on sale through Flipkart in India, with an exclusive "first drop" retail event scheduled at the Nothing Store in Bengaluru on March 7.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadget360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2026 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).