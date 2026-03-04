New Delhi, March 4: Petrol rates (petrol prices) across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Wednesday, March 4, providing a brief window of stability for consumers despite a volatile global energy market. According to the latest data from the GoodReturns website, state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have maintained existing retail rates even as international crude oil prices fluctuate due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Scroll down to check petrol prices today, March 04, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

Current Petrol Rates Across Major Cities Including Mumbai

As of Wednesday morning, petrol is retailing at INR 94.77 per litre in the national capital, Delhi. Meanwhile, Mumbai continues to see the highest rates among the major metros at INR 103.54 per litre. Gold Rate Today, March 04, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Below are the current petrol prices for key cities across India:

Petrol Today, March 04, 2026

City Petrol Price (per litre) Kolkata INR 105.41 Pune INR 104.04 Mumbai INR 103.54 Bengaluru INR 102.99 Chennai INR 100.80 Hyderabad INR 107.46 Jaipur INR 104.69 Jodhpur INR 105.28 Lucknow INR 94.69 Ahmedabad INR 94.49 Noida INR 94.88 Gurugram INR 95.51 Ghaziabad INR 94.70 Delhi INR 94.77 Srinagar INR 100.64

Note: Prices are subject to local taxes (VAT) and may vary slightly between different retail outlets within the same city.

Market Context and Global Influences

The decision to hold domestic prices steady comes at a critical time. International benchmark Brent crude has been trading near USD 82 per barrel following reports of disruptions in the Persian Gulf and the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Domestically, the Indian government has signaled a "calibrated pricing approach" to shield citizens from immediate price shocks. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently reassured the public that India maintains sufficient strategic reserves - estimated to last between 20 and 25 days - to mitigate any short-term supply interruptions caused by the regional conflict.

Factors Behind Regional Price Variations

The significant price difference between cities like Delhi and Hyderabad is primarily due to the varying Value Added Tax (VAT) rates imposed by different state governments. Additionally, transportation costs from refineries to retail pumps and local dealer commissions further influence the final price at the station. While global oil futures saw a minor 1.2 per cent climb on Wednesday morning, the Indian Rupee's relative stability against the US Dollar has helped OMCs manage import costs without immediate hikes for the retail consumer. Gold Rate Today Mumbai: Yellow Metal Falls by INR 3,110 in Financial Capital; Check 24K, 22K and 18K Gold Prices Here.

Outlook for the Week

Market analysts are closely monitoring the security situation in the Gulf. "If the logistical paralysis in the Strait of Hormuz persists, rerouting cargoes around the Cape of Good Hope will inevitably lead to higher freight and insurance costs," noted a senior analyst at a Mumbai-based brokerage. For now, the government’s priority remains price stability, though a prolonged spike in crude beyond the USD 90 per barrel mark may necessitate a retail revision in the coming weeks.

