Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Congress leader Nana Patole has voiced concerns over the Maharashtra government's handling of multiple crises, including significant crop damage for farmers due to the West Asia conflict.

Patole also said that agricultural goods are stalled, leading to substantial losses for traders and an increase in farmer suicides.

Speaking to the media, Patole said, "A large number of farmers' crops are being damaged in the US-Iran-Israel war. We have exported a large number of vegetables and rice. There are large queues. Traders are suffering huge losses; the government should take steps to compensate them by disposing of the goods. The role of providing justice to farmers and traders was presented. Agricultural goods are stalled, and there is damage, which is increasing suicides."

While accusing the government of providing untruthful answers and having no money for education, Patole said, "This has been brought to the attention of the government. The focus on education is on, and the minister is seen lying about it. There are no teachers in the Zilla Parishad Municipality; they said that teachers are being recruited through the portal.

"A generation is being lost in the fight between the BJP and the Shinde Sena. The state government has no money, but it has shown the carrot to the farmers. There is no money for education; money is being paid by overdrafting. Stamp duty worth lakhs of crores in Mira Bhayandar. It is a scam; we will mainly present these things," Patole added.

On February 28, the US and Israel conducted coordinated airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike. (ANI)

