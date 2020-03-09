Bruno Fernandes Has Got the X-factor: Solskjaer

Manchester [UK], Mar 9 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes saying that the latter has got the X-factor.Solskjaer's comments came after Fernandes' brilliant performance against Manchester City. Manchester United secured a 2-0 win over their opponents on Sunday in Premier League."He works hard, he's humble enough, he's got the desire, commitment, but he's also got the X-factor," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.Since joining the club in January, the Portugal international, Fernandes, has scored two goals and provided three assists in his five Premier League games.Solskjaer further stated that Fernandes is a risk-taker."He's a risk-taker, he's got courage, he's brave enough to make mistakes and if you make enough mistakes they'll be corrected into fantastic assists or goals," he said.Manchester United will now take on Tottenham in Premier League on March 15. (ANI)

