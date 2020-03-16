Budget Session Will Be Held as Per Schedule: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, on Monday said that the Budget session of the Parliament will continue as per schedule."The government is proactively monitoring the coronavirus situation and there is no need to curtail the ongoing session," Joshi said while making it specifically clear that the session will not be cancelled or curtailed. The session will be held till March 31 as per schedule.A total of 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far including 13 cured and two reported deaths, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said on Monday. (ANI)

