Business Briefs 3 * Bigbasket to Raise Rs 30 Lakh to Provide Meals Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Grocery delivery platform bigbasket on Tuesday said it has started a campaign through ImpactGuru.com to raise funds worth Rs 30 lakh for providing nutritious meals to families affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The funds will be routed to KVN Foundation, a not-for-profit social impact start-up, to cover over 30 lakh meals as part of their 'FeedMyCity' initiative, a statement said.

The Foundation aims to provide freshly cooked nutritious meals to needy families in five cities – Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Noida, and Chennai, it added.

"Countless poor families have been affected and are forced to sleep hungry. The fundraiser will help people to contribute towards this cause. Through the campaign, bigbasket is looking at raising an amount of INR 30 lakh to feed the families affected," the statement said.

Rapid Delivery ventures into door-step deliveries of essentials

Courier delivery firm Rapid Delivery has launched an online marketplace to cater to the requirement of essential items of citizens.

"Providing door-step deliveries during the lockdown, Rapid Delivery is the first-ever courier company to venture into the aggregation and delivery of essentials like grocery, medicines, pulses and COVID-19 gear," the company said in a statement.

Set up in 2016, Rapid Delivery is a logistics and courier solutions company specialising in the e-commerce space.

The company has aggregated multiple vendors on its platform, it said, adding that it is also making fresh vegetables and fruits available.

Hitachi Vantara launches new virtual storage platform

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, on Tuesday launched a new virtual storage platform for mid-size enterprises.

The platform lowers data storage costs and simplifies data infrastructure management for enterprises, a statement said.

With data volumes forecast to rise to 23 per cent and data storage budgets growing only 10 per cent on average, mid-size enterprises urgently need solutions to reduce storage costs, it added.

"Our new VSP E990 with Hitachi Ops Center completes our portfolio for midsize enterprises, putting AIOps to work harder for our customers so they can work smarter for theirs," Hitachi Vantara President Digital Infrastructure Brian Householder said.

