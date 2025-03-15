Business News | 10 Years of Empowering Leaders: Gyanville Academy's Remarkable Journey

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 15: Gyanville Academy recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of excellence in PreGrad education and holistic learning. The event was a grand testament to the institution's commitment to academic rigor, personal development, and community building. Founded by Naresh Reddy, a Gold Medalist from NIT Warangal and alumnus of IIM Bangalore, alongside Sirisha Reddy, a mechanical engineer from NIT Warangal and postgraduate from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, Gyanville has grown into a premier institution offering a comprehensive PreGrad curriculum that prepares students for future academic and professional pursuits.

Also Read | CSK Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Chennai Super Kings Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

A Heartfelt Celebration

The 10th-anniversary celebration was an emotional and joyous occasion for the founders, Naresh Reddy and Sirisha Reddy. Their parents attended the event and shared their journey with Gyanville, making it a deeply personal moment. Alumni returned to express their gratitude for the personalized mentorship they received, which shaped their careers. One alumnus, Kotte Prathyusha, an IT professional, reflected: "The personalized mentorship at Abhyaas helped me identify my strengths and work on my weaknesses. It wasn't just about clearing an exam; it was about shaping my future."

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: School Van Driver Sexually Assaults 15-Year-Old Girl in Maharashtra, Arrested.

Parents also shared heartfelt testimonials about how Gyanville instilled confidence and essential life skills in their children. Gittaveni Krishna Prasad, former Chairman of Justice Kumarayya College of Law, remarked: "Gyanville Academy has not only prepared my child for competitive exams but also instilled confidence and essential life skills." These testimonials underscored the academy's focus on holistic education.

Leadership and Vision

Naresh Reddy emphasized the academy's philosophy during the event: "Leadership is about empowering others to grow. At Abhyaas, we focus on fostering decision-making skills to create impactful results." This vision has been central to Gyanville's success over the past decade. The academy's commitment to "Skills Over Degrees" was evident throughout the celebration, reflecting its mission to prepare students not just academically but as future leaders.

Honoring Partnerships and Contributions

The event also recognized long-standing collaborators and employees who have contributed to Gyanville's journey. Vendors with enduring relationships were honored for their support, showcasing the academy's commitment to partnerships. Former employees joined the festivities, reflecting the institution's culture of valuing its team members.

Adding prestige to the event was the presence of Sundari R Pisupati and Raviprasad Pisupati, Co-Managing Partners at Tempus Law Firm. Raviprasad praised Gyanville's role in shaping future leaders: "Education is the foundation of a just society, and initiatives like Gyanville Academy are pivotal in nurturing future leaders."

A Decade of Growth

Over ten years, Gyanville has become synonymous with quality education in Hyderabad. Alongside its regular curriculum, the academy offers specialized coaching for competitive exams like CLAT, IPMAT, and IIT-JEE. This comprehensive approach ensures that students are well-prepared for both their board exams and future career paths. Gyanville integrates technology into its teaching methods by providing students with digital tools to create a smart learning environment.

The other directors of Gyanville--Rakesh Reddy,Distinguished Alumnus Awardee from NITW and founder of Factly, and Padma Parupudi, an IT professional with a master's degree from the University of Hyderabad--also attended the event. They emphasized the importance of innovation in education while honoring the institution's achievements.

Nostalgia and Community Spirit

The celebration featured engaging activities that brought together alumni, parents, employees, and collaborators. Delicious food and moments of nostalgia created an atmosphere of warmth and camaraderie. The event reinforced Gyanville's strong community ethos by celebrating its journey with those who have been part of it.

Alumni took time out of their busy schedules to reconnect with their mentors and peers. Parents expressed their appreciation for how Gyanville prepared their children not only for academics but also for life beyond school.

Looking Ahead

As it enters its second decade, Gyanville remains committed to blending academic excellence with personal development. The milestone celebration set the stage for future success while reaffirming its dedication to nurturing well-rounded individuals who are ready to excel in both education and life.

In Naresh Reddy's words: "Leadership is about empowering others to grow." This philosophy will continue to guide Gyanville as it builds on its legacy of holistic education and community impact.

For details, visit us at: gyanville.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)