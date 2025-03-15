CSK IPL 2025 Schedule PDF Download: One of the most decorated Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises is the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who will be aiming to win an unprecedented sixth title when the 20225 season gets underway on March 22. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign on March 23 in the most-anticipated league derby against rivals Mumbai Indians on the home turf at Chennai. As always, CSK will be coached by the ever-dependable Stephen Fleming, who will have the likes of Michael Hussey, Eric Simons, and Rajiv Kumar in his support staff. Meanwhile, you can download the Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Full Schedule PDF. Heading into IPL 2025, CSK looks like a well-balanced side, with a perfect blend of experience and youth, which makes the five-time champion franchise ever-consistent. MS Dhoni Causally Hits Six During CSK's Training Session At Chepauk Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

IPL 2024 was a heart-break for CSK, where the franchise finished fifth in the league table, missing out on the playoffs due to a poor net run rate than Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The franchise earned 14 points, winning seven and losing seven out of their 14 IPL matches. Below is the full schedule of the five-time IPL champions for the IPL 2025 season. IPL 2025 Jerseys: See Pics of Kits To Be Worn by All Franchises in Cash-Rich Indian Premier League Cricket Tournament.

CSK Full IPL 2025 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue March 23 7:30 PM IST CSK vs MI Chennai March 28 7:30 PM IST CSK vs RCB Chennai March 30 7:30 PM IST RR CSK Jaipur April 5 3:30 PM IST CSK vs DC Chennai April 8 3:30 PM IST KKR vs LSG Kolkata April 11 7:30 PM IST CSK vs KKR Chennai April 14 7:30 PM IST LSG vs CSK Lucknow April 20 7:30 PM IST MI vs CSK Mumbai April 25 7:30 PM IST CSK vs SRH Chennai April 30 7:30 PM IST CSK vs PBKS Chennai May 3 7:30 PM IST RCB vs CSK Bengaluru May 7 7:30 PM IST KKR vs CSK Kolkata May 12 7:30 PM IST CSK vs RR Chennai May 18 3:30 PM IST GT vs CSK Ahmedabad

The IPL 2025 in all likelihood will be the final time that MS Dhoni takes the field in the competition, having been retained under the uncapped players rule during IPL 2025 Retentions by CSK, making this season even more important for Ruturaj and Co, ensuring that the former captain gets the perfect sendoff having played for the club since its inception in 2008.

