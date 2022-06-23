New Delhi [India] June 23 (ANI/SRV): 10KM.SHOP, a local shopping app, has been launched to help local shops to sell their products online locally and to connect lacs of buyers within a 10 km radius. The app has been developed by a Mumbai-based IT firm, ATHARV IT SOLUTION which aims to design and deliver solutions for small and medium businesses with a vision to empower them digitally. The local shops can register themselves with the app easily just by providing Aadhar Card details without even having any technical knowledge.

10KM.SHOP, founded by Ruby Goradia and Dhaval Goradia started working on this project during the first lockdown in 2020. The brand launched its e-commerce website 3 months ago as a pilot project by onboarding 20+ local shops and has recently launched the android version of its app. The iOS app will be launched soon.

Also Read | Tata Nexon EV Catches Fire in Mumbai, Automaker Says Detailed Investigation On.

The young and middle-aged generation, largely in metro cities, enjoy shopping from the comfort of their homes and exploring the availability of shopping options at their fingertips. 10KM.SHOP is an app-based e-commerce platform giving an opportunity to local shop owners to sell their products online and beat the competition posed by e-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart and others.

Co-Founder Ruby Goradia said, "The idea of 10KM.SHOP has been inspired by our own shopping experiences and we are very optimistic to solve the problem of local shopping experience by connecting local buyers with local sellers on our app-based platform. We are delighted with the launch of this new venture. Our team is working dedicatedly to ensure the app can be navigated seamlessly. We are reaching out to local shops and encouraging them to set up an online shop with a list of their products. The idea is to add value to their business, increase footfalls and drive in more revenue."

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 34-Year-Old Man Throws Chemical on Estranged Wife, Son Over Alleged Illicit Affair; Arrested.

Co-Founder Dhaval Goradia said, "Sellers can sell products across a diverse portfolio of products ranging from Electronics and Gadgets, Fashion and Accessories, Fitness and Gym, Footwear, Home and Kitchen Appliances, Home Decor, Mobiles and Accessories, Sports, Toys and Games, Watches etc. Initially, our target markets are metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The app has been developed using modern age technology, capable of scalability with the highest security to ensure a seamless user experience."

Talking about the revenue model, Ruby Goradia added, "The app allows to create a full-fledged free online shop with product listing, and as the business grows shop owners can upgrade to any of our paid subscriptions starting at just Rs 999 per year. In the next 18 to 24 months, we are looking to onboard 1 million retailers and push for the digitization of local shops across major metro cities in the country."

The current e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart in India are doing exceptionally well. They are the first preference for shopping in metro and tier-II cities. However, the current e-commerce model becomes inconvenient for the buyers due to logistic delays, returns, payment failures, refunds, inability to experience the product before purchase and so on.

10KM.SHOP aims to solve this problem by providing a local e-commerce platform where buyers can find the products online on the app, interact with the seller, visit the seller to experience the product, get instant delivery, avail of convenient payment options and a lot more.

The app also allows affiliates/agents to register themselves to earn with 10KM.SHOP and help local shops get onboarded to the platform. In return, they can earn a 20 per cent commission on their efforts when shops upgrade to any of the paid subscriptions.

To download the app on the Google Play Store visit - 10KM.SHOP - Apps on Google Play

To know more about ATHARV IT SOLUTIONS, visit - https://atharvitsolutions.com/

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)