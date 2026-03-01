New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Zimbabwe's departure from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup has been delayed after the closure of airspace across parts of West Asia disrupted their scheduled return home from India.

Zimbabwe played their final match of the tournament against South Africa on Sunday and were set to fly back to Harare on Monday via Dubai.

Also Read | Who Is Vaneeza Sattar? Pakistani Actress Linked to Shoaib Malik Amid His Fourth Marriage Rumours.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Zimbabwe contingent had been booked on Emirates flights from Delhi to Dubai and onward to Harare, with players and support staff due to travel in batches beginning early Monday morning.

However, escalating tensions in West Asia led to widespread airspace closures, forcing airlines to suspend or reroute several services and leaving the team stranded in India for the time being. Alternative routes and carriers are now being explored.

Also Read | West Indies Women vs Sri Lanka Women Free Live Cricket Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2026.

Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons said there was no immediate clarity over the team's travel arrangements. "When we started the game, there wasn't anything. And now we've just been focused on the game, so I've not heard anything since," he said after Sunday's fixture.

The disruption follows missile exchanges between the United States, Israel and Iran, prompting several countries in West Asia to shut their airspace temporarily.

The development has affected multiple international carriers and transit hubs, particularly Dubai, a key connection point for teams returning home after the tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

In contrast, Pakistan, which exited the Super Eight stage on Saturday, were able to return to Lahore from Colombo via a SriLankan Airlines flight before the full impact of the closures was felt.

The International Cricket Council said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation and has activated contingency measures to manage travel and logistics. The ICC confirmed its travel and security teams are coordinating with airlines to secure alternative routes through European, South Asian and South-East Asian hubs, while a dedicated Travel Support Desk has been set up to assist teams and officials.

For now, Zimbabwe remain in India awaiting further updates on their revised journey home. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)