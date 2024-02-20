PNN

New Delhi [India], February 20: The 11th International Abacus Competition (Online) held on January 27, 2024, set a new benchmark for global participation in educational events, attracting a staggering 21,422 Brainobrain students from 81 countries. The fest, organised by Brainobrain Kids Academy, renowned for its focus on skill development, mental arithmetic and abacus courses, showcased the prowess of young minds in the realm of cognitive development. Showcasing exceptional talent and cognitive abilities, the competition festival transcended borders, bringing together young minds eager to showcase their intellectual prowess. The diverse participation underscored the global reach of Brainobrain, emphasizing its impact on young learners across continents.

In the aftermath of the festival, children provided overwhelmingly positive feedback, expressing gratitude for the stimulating experience. Dane Mathew, a student from Dubai, shared "After participating in the 11th International Brainobrain Abacus Competition online, I feel exhilarated! The challenges pushed my mental limits, honing my arithmetic skills in ways I never imagined. Brainobrain's online format made it accessible and engaging, and I can't wait to continue my journey of mental growth. Thank you for this unforgettable experience!" Parents and educators witnessed firsthand the power of Brainobrain in shaping young minds and preparing them for future challenges.

"The success of the 11th International Brainobrainfest marks a milestone in global education, reaffirming Brainobrain's commitment to nurturing intellectual excellence in children worldwide. As the world continues to embrace digital education platforms, Brainobrain remains at the forefront, empowering students to unlock their full potential through innovative and effective programs" said Anand Subramaniam, CEO, Brainobrain International.

Brainobrain is a skill development programme for 4-14 year kids to improve their Life Skills, NLP Skills, Brain Skills through abacus training. With over 20 years of expertise in the field of kids' training, Brainobrain empowers kids worldwide through their 1000+ Centres spread across 45 Countries. To know more about them, visit: www.brainobrain.com

