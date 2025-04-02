VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2: Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, has treated a 12-year-old girl who was battling a rare and life-threatening heart condition. The hospital's expert team of doctors, led by Dr. Anbarasu Mohanraj, Clinical lead Cardiovasular & Thoracic surgery performed an intricate and high-risk surgery known as Extended Septal Myectomy, marking a significant milestone in the treatment of Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy (HOCM)in children.

HOCM is a genetic condition that causes the thickening of the heart muscle, and while it is more commonly seen in adults, it is an extremely rare and dangerous condition in children. In this case, the young patient also had a Sub-Aortic Membrane, a rare tissue growth beneath the aortic valve, making her condition even more complex. The condition posed a serious risk to her life, with symptoms such as fainting, chest pain, and even sudden cardiac arrest.

Despite the overwhelming odds, the young girl's journey took a turn for the better when she arrived at Kauvery Hospital, where a team of five highly skilled surgeons, led by Dr. Anbarasu Mohanraj, performed a complex and life-saving surgery to remove the thickened heart muscle and resect the Sub-Aortic Membrane. The surgery was done using a Heart-Lung Machine and carried significant risks, but thanks to the dedication and expertise of the medical team, the surgery was a success.

The little patient's recovery was nothing short of a miracle. Within just 48 hours of surgery, she was out of the ICU and making remarkable progress. Today, she is ready to return her heart healed, and her dreams restored. Once uncertain about her future, her aspiration to become a doctor has been reignited with new hope and determination.

"This surgery was a highly complex and delicate procedure, especially considering the young age of the patient and the presence of the Sub-Aortic Membrane," said Dr. Anbarasu Mohanraj, Clinical lead & Senior Consultant Cardiovasular & Thoracic Surgenry at Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani . "To see her smile and hear her talk about her dream of becoming a doctor again is the most rewarding part of our work. We are overjoyed that she has overcome this challenge, and we wish her all the best as she returns to her family and community."

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Group Hospitals , expressed his pride in the team's successful outcome and the care that was provided to the young patient. "At Kauvery, we don't just treat conditions we treat people, with love, empathy, and a promise to restoring their quality of life. This surgery's outcome is an example of our doctors' expertise and the world-class infrastructure we provide. We are honored to have been part of this young girl's healing journey and are filled with hope for her bright future ahead."

The success of this delicate procedure reflects not only Kauvery Hospital's expertise in handling complex cardiac cases but also the incredible strength and bravery of the young patient and her family, who have faced this challenging journey with unshakable determination.

Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, continues to lead the way in providing compassionate and world-class healthcare, offering cutting-edge medical treatments to patients from all over the world. With a dedicated team of skilled professionals, state-of-the-art technology, and a patient-centered approach, the hospital is transforming lives, not just through medical expertise, but through genuine care. Above all, Kauvery Hospital is driven by a passion to restore hope, helping patients regain their health and their future, one life at a time.

